Five Scottish Government ministers are to join politicians across Europe in “adopting” Belarusian political prisoners in a bid to raise the plight of those suffering human rights abuses in the country.

The #WeStandBYyou campaign by human rights group Libereco advocates for the release of those imprisoned during the political regime in Belarus. Dictator Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994 and is a key ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result of the previous general election, in 2020, was controversial. Opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who stood in last minute for her husband Siarhei – who was arrested by the authorities and is still a political prisoner – was widely believed to have won the vote. However, Mr Lukashenko claimed victory and Ms Tsikhanouskaya was forced to flee into exile.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994.

Many other Belarusians, including journalists and human rights campaigners, have been imprisoned for speaking out against Mr Lukashenko, or for taking part in protests after the election.

Mr Yousaf will “adopt” musician Dzmitryi Halavacz, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in October last year after being arrested alongside two other members of his TOR Band rock group. External affairs secretary Angus Robertson is adopting Eduard Babaryka, who received an eight-year sentence in July after heading his father, opposition candidate, Viktar Babaryka’s, campaign team in the 2020 elections.

The First Minister will become the 400th politician and the first head of a European government to participate formally in the scheme. The government ministers join Scottish Liberal Democrat MSPs Willie Rennie and Liam McArthur, who have already adopted Belarusian prisoners.

Mr Yousaf said: “Politicians who rage against democracy never prevail. I watched aghast as Lukashenko stole the election in Belarus in 2020, and the brutal crackdown on those who disagreed with him that followed.

First minister Humza Yousaf is the 400th politician and the first head of a European government to participate formally in the scheme.

“As the first head of a government anywhere in the world to sponsor a political prisoner of the Belarus regime, I encourage others to join Scotland in unequivocally condemning the abuses carried out by the Lukashenko regime against the Belarusian people.”

The First Minister added: “Dzmitryi has been handed a nine-year prison sentence, simply for exercising his freedom to speak out and protest. I hope that by shining a light on what him and others are facing in Belarus, I and the government I lead can raise awareness of and support for him, and for the thousands of other political prisoners.”

Ken McBain, spokesman for Libereco UK, said: “In Scotland we are used to the idea of having representatives in Parliament who should fight our cause and pick up our case when there is injustice. Unfortunately, Lukashenko's dictatorship means that Belarusians know nothing of parliamentarians who will be there for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Libereco godparent campaign means that Belarusians who are in prison for simply attending a peaceful march, or chatting on social media, or putting up a flag, have a parliamentarian in Europe who is supporting them, since none in their own country will.”