Has Roman Abramovich been sanctioned? Roman Abramovich nationality, where does Abramovich live, and net worth

After naming Russian President Vladimir Putin a "bloodstained aggressor" who would "stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history" for invading Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new raft of sanctions, designed to put pressure on Russian finances.

This includes asset freezes on 100 new Russian individuals or businesses.

Labour MP Chris Bryant called for Chelsea Football Club owner, Roman Abramovich, to be included in this list.

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 21st, 2017. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

"I’ve got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: ‘As part of HMG’s [Her Majesty’s government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices,’” Bryant told the Commons on Thursday February 24th.

“’An example of this is Abramovich admitting in court proceedings that he paid for political influence," he continued.

“That’s nearly three years ago. And yet remarkably little has been done. Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country?

"Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets, including his £150m home, and making sure that other people who have had Tier 1 visas like this are not engaged in malign activity in the UK?”

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich watches the FA cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on February 21st, 2016. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Here’s what you need to know about Roman Abramovich and his relationship to Putin and Russian corruption.

Does Roman Abramovich still own Chelsea FC?

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003.

His time as owner as seen the most successful period in the club’s history, winning numerous trophies such as the Champions League twice.

What’s Roman Abramovich’s nationality?

Roman Abramovich is a Russian oligarch, billionaire, businessman, and politician.

The football club owner has an Israeli passport, with which he travelled to the UK.

He first made his money following the collapse of the Soviet Union by buying state-owned assets at prices far below market value as part of Russia's controversial loans-for-shares privatisation program.

Abramovich also served as Governor of Chukotka, the easternmost federal subject of Russia, from December 17th, 2000 until July 3rd, 2008.

Roman Abramovich relationship to Putin

Abramovich is believed to have been a confidante of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin.

However, the club owner has strongly disputed statements suggesting his alleged closeness to Vladimir Putin and Russia, or that he has done anything to warrant sanctions against him.

However, as noted by Mr Bryant above, Abramovich did previously admit to paying for political influence and HMG believes he has “links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices”.

Forbes reported on February 24th that Abramovich has sanction insurance to the tune of several billion dollars.

On Tuesday, Abramovich was also named by MPs as one of 35 oligarchs identified by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as “key enablers” of Putin’s leadership.

Where does Roman Abramovich live?

Roman Abramovich owns a £125 million house in Kensington Palace, London, but was denied a Tier 1 investor’s visa back in 2018.

Abramovich has not been seen at Stamford Bridge for several months, suggesting he is not in the country, with his last trip to London in October 2021.

Has Roman Abramovich been sanctioned?