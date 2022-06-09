Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, and a third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, have been sentenced according to the Russian-owned news agency RIA Novosti is reporting.

The hearing took place in a court in the Donetsk People's Republic, which is held by pro-Russian rebels.

The court is not internationally recognised.

Many observers deemed the case a “show trial”.

On Telegram RIA News said: "The Supreme Court of the DPR passed the first sentence on mercenaries- the British Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner and the Moroccan Saadun Brahim were sentenced to death, RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the courtroom."

Both Britons have said they were serving in the Ukrainian marines, making them active-duty soldiers who should be protected by the Geneva conventions on prisoners of war. However, the Russian state media has portrayed the men as mercenaries, and the court has convicted them on the charge of “being a mercenary”.

MP Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio 4 that the trial was “a completely outrageous breach of international law and it should be condemned”.

He added: “The Russian authorities have chosen to make an example out of these two British nationals and it is, I think, completely shameful.”

There is a moratorium on the death penalty in Russia, but not in the territory it occupies in eastern Ukraine.