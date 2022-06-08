Vladimir Solovyov said Boris Johnson will "face questions" for failing to get British nationals out – and claimed that any move to save those captured by Russian forces would be depending on his approval ratings.

Relatives of Aiden Aslin, one of three men accused of being mercenaries for Ukrainian forces, have said they are working with the Foreign Office and Ukrainian government to get him home.

Footage of three men, reported to be Mr Aslin, Mr Pinner and Saaudun Brahim, a Moroccan national, in what appears to be a court dock emerged on Tuesday.

In a statement released through the Foreign Office, they described Mr Aslin as a “much-loved man and very much missed”.

It comes after the president of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk People’s Republic said the region’s supreme court is opening the trial of the three Britons.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that Mr Aslin, 28, and one of his co-accused Shaun Pinner, 48, had appeared in the dock in the pro-Russian territory.

If the men are convicted of the charges, which include trying to “seize power”, it is feared the court, which is not internationally recognised, could pass the death penalty.

Dominic Raab has said the Foreign Office will “make all the representations” on Mr Aslin’s behalf.

