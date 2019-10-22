Woman's body found in Edinburgh Park

Have your say

A WOMAN'S body was found in an Edinburgh park early this morning.

Police cordoned off George V Park on the edge of the New Town after being called to the scene.

A police spokesman was unable to give any details of the woman or the circumstances of her death.

The park is popular with dog walkers and includes a children's play park.

The entrances to the park at the foot of Scotland Street and from Eyre Place were both sealed as police carried out investigations.

Several police cars were at the scene and an ambulance could be seen at the Eyre Place gate.

Ambulance crews attended the scene at the Eyre Place entrance to George V Park

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "About 7.40am on Tuesday 22 October 2019 the body of a female was found in the King George V Park, Eyre Place, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and the death is being treated at unexplained at this stage. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

