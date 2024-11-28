Woman dies after crash involving a lorry and car on a Scottish road

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 36-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash between a lorry and a car in Dumfries and Galloway .

On Wednesday at around 9.30am , officers were called to reports of a crash on the A75 between Annan and Eastriggs, involving a DAF articulated lorry and a black Ford KA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Colin Ramage of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

Read more here: Referendum over Scottish national park plan binned as independent review demand

"Officers will be supporting them through the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us."