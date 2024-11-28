Woman dies after crash involving a lorry and car on a Scottish road
A 36-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash between a lorry and a car in Dumfries and Galloway .
On Wednesday at around 9.30am , officers were called to reports of a crash on the A75 between Annan and Eastriggs, involving a DAF articulated lorry and a black Ford KA.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Colin Ramage of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.
"Officers will be supporting them through the investigation.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.
"I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0789 of 27 November, 2024 .
