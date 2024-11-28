Referendum over Scottish national park plan binned as independent review demanded

MSP Fergus Ewing claimed no independent analysis of Scotland’s national park performance and local opinion had taken place

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls have been made to carry out independent analysis on residents’ opinions and the effectiveness of Scotland’s existing national parks as the idea of a referendum on a third one was binned.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon rejected the idea of holding a referendum on the newly proposed Galloway National Park amid concerns over whether locals are in favour of the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon rejected the idea of a referendum on the Galloway National Park proposals

The south of Scotland location was announced in July as the planned spot for the nation’s third national park, after Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Ms Gougeon said the ongoing NatureScot-led consultation, launched earlier this month, will allow residents in the area to express their opinion.

Rob Lucas is chairman of the Galloway National Park Association

Rob Lucas, chairman of the Galloway National Park Association, the group behind the push for national park status, said the referendum was “a smokescreen” move from those against the park.

“Who would have been allowed to vote in this referendum?” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very hard to have a referendum when we’re in the middle of a discussion about what people’s thoughts are on what a national park will be like and, particularly, where the boundaries will be.

“There is an open and widely-publicised consultation going on at the moment. The rural affairs secretary has also confirmed it’s not a done deal yet anyway.”

Fergus Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn constituency, has previously questioned the success of national parks | Jane Barlow PA

Fergus Ewing MSP, who has previously claimed the Cairngorms National Park (CNP) does not perform well, said there had been no independent analysis of the success of either existing park in the past two decades since their creation.

The SNP politician, who previously held Ms Gougeon’s role, said on the Galloway proposals: “Surely the only real way to measure opinion would be by asking the people that are resident within the area of the boundaries of the national park by a local referendum?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) confirmed it launched its “first ever residents’ survey” in July since the body was established 20 years ago, which is still open.

The questionnaire was launched “to hear about residents' experiences of living in the national park, their perceptions of it and what they think about the work we do as a park authority”.

A CNPA spokeswoman said: “We place huge importance on public consultations with those who live, work and visit the Cairngorms National Park, and indeed 12 of our 19 board members are locally elected.”

She said consultations included questions on the National Park Partnership Plan, which determines plans until 2027. Towards the end of this year, the CNPA is asking for views on two key topics - the wording of a byelaw restricting recreational fires in the Cairngorms, and its next Local Development Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority said it was not aware of any independent survey being carried out for residents living within the boundary. A spokeswoman said: “Community and business engagement is core to every element of our work, and our teams engage, support and work with a cross section of those who live and work in the park on a daily basis, to ensure we are delivering for them, and for nature.”

Ms Gougeon, along with others in favour of Galloway receiving national park status, said the move could help improve the economy in Dumfries and Galloway, which this year was ranked at one of the lowest-earning communities in Scotland. Weekly wages were recorded at £581, which is -19.3 per cent below the national average of £720.

Rejecting the notion of a referendum on the park proposals at a Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee this week, Ms Gougeon said she was in favour of the existing consultation process. She said: ”I think within that we ask people if they want a national park within that area. But there’s also the wider qualitative information that we’re getting out of that too.”

The rural affairs secretary, however, said she would not stop the consultation on the new national park to undertake an independent review of existing ones. She also told MSPs it was “concerning” how divisive the proposal had proved among residents in the south of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners against the proposal said they were disappointed with the decision to not proceed with a local referendum on the national park status for the region.

Denise Brownlee and Liz Hitschmann have been prominent in the campaign against plans for a Galloway National Park | contributed

Denise Brownlee, co-founder of the No Galloway National Park campaign, said it meant the decision was reliant on a “totally biased” consultation as “NatureScot is clearly committed to a national park in Galloway”.

Ms Brownlee said: "Park supporters claim the national park will be for the people of Galloway, but it's clear that national political priorities come first.

"Local meetings are packed with people who recognise there is absolutely no need for a national park or the faceless bureaucrats and unaccountable Scottish Government appointees which will come with it. But the priority should be the desperate need for proper investment in infrastructure and housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A local referendum would at least have the benefit of producing a clear result, which both sides would have to respect, but we all are left with is NatureScot's judgement in which one side of this debate has absolutely no faith."

NatureScot's head of people and places Pete Rawcliffe said: "As we have made clear, and despite claims to the contrary, our focus is on ensuring this consultation is being carried out in a fair, transparent and balanced way. We are pleased with the response so far, with the first wave of the 29 public consultation events being well attended.

“These have been independently facilitated and have allowed space for everyone to contribute their views, whether they support the proposal for a national park or not. We believe it’s vitally important that we make efforts to hear what young people have to say on decisions that could affect their future. Young people are missed out in many consultation exercises, so we have worked with youth representatives and education specialists to find effective ways to get them involved in this consultation.

“In our sessions with young people, we emphasise that a national park in Galloway is not a done deal. We ask them to think about whether a park is right for their area or not, and what they think would happen and would like to happen if there was one. Feedback from teachers to date has been positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish ministers have made clear their position on a referendum. When we provide our advice next year, it will include a detailed analysis of the consultation, which will inform their decision on whether to proceed with designation.”

A report released this year by charity Scottish Environment LINK, a forum for Scotland's voluntary environment community, looked at the social and economic benefits of Scotland’s national parks.

Written by John Mayhew, who was elected as chairman of the Scottish Campaign for National Parks earlier this year, it said Scotland’s national parks generate more than £700 million of economic impact per annum, more than 30 times the investment from the Scottish Government.

The report said in 2019–23 the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs NPA approved an average of 94.3 per cent of planning applications and the Cairngorms NPA 94.7 per cent, against a Scottish average of 94.1 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad