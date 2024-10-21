PA

A 27-year-old who died in a crash in Ayrshire has been named as Alana Muir .

Police were called to an incident on the A71 between Newmilns and Darvel on Thursday morning involving a red Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes Vito .

Ms Muir - who was driving the Ford - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old passenger of the Ford was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with injuries which were described as non-life threatening.

The 52-year-old driver of the Mercedes was taken to Crosshouse University Hospital in Kilmarnock , also with non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Martin Cunningham said: "Our thoughts remain with Alana's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch.

"In particular, if you were driving in the area at the time please check your dashcam to see if you have anything that could help with our investigation."