Welsh presenter and newsreader Huw Edwards is among the BBC’s most recognisable media personalities.

After joining the BBC as a trainee in 1984, throughout his career Edwards has been involved in many significant moments in modern history, from leading commentary during the 2012 London Olympics to announcing the death of the Queen in 2022.

He is one of the BBC’s highest paid male presenters, reportedly earning between £410,000 and £414,999 per year, even after voluntarily reducing his salary in the light of gender pay differences found within the BBC.

Who is Huw Edwards?

Born in Bridgend, Wales on August 18, 1961, Edwards studied at Llanelli Boys' Grammar School before earning a degree in French from University College in Cardiff in 1983. After his degree he went on to study postgraduate Medieval French at Cardiff University before beginning work experience at local radio station Swansea Sound.

His time at the radio led to a traineeship at the BBC, which is where Huw Edwards has spent most of his career.

Huw Edwards. Image: Getty Images

Huw Edwards career

During his early career with the organisation, Edwards was a Parliamentary Correspondent for BBC Wales, often appearing on the rolling BBC News channel. In 1994 Edwards began regularly presenting the BBC News At Six.

Following this, Edwards began presenting the Ten O'Clock News in 2003. Roger Mosey, who is now director of News at the BBC, said Edwards “made the 10 O'Clock News the programme that it now is” though the organisation initially faced some criticism for placing Edwards in such a prominent position due to his strong Welsh accent.

Edwards has been at the helm of BBC News at Five on the 24-hour BBC News channel since 2006, which has led to him presenting a number of important special reports throughout the years.

A 2010 article in The Observer called him “the country's new master of ceremonies” and one of the BBC’s “most respected and coolest presenters” following his coverage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton’s wedding.

JJ Chalmers, Clara Amfo, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth, Jordan Banjo and Anita Rani contributed to the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

Edwards has since reported on events from the 2016 EU Referendum to the death of the Queen in 2022, which he announced live on air. He also presented the BBC's coverage of her state funeral on September 19.

Edwards has even made appearances in 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall, where he presented a BBC News report on a fictionalised attack on the British intelligence service MI6. Outside of his duties as a newsreader, Edwards has also been involved in the production of television shows on topics such as classical music and the Welsh language.

Who is Huw Edwards wife?

Huw Edwards is married to Vicky Flind, a television producer who has worked on TV shows including This Week, Peston and Britain's Next Prime Minister.