The salaries were revealed today as part of the BBC's annual report.

For the sixth year in a row Match of the Day host Gary Lineker topped the BBC rich list - with earnings of £1.35million.

Famous faces that have dropped off the list this year include Andrew Marr, Vanessa Feltz, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel - all of whom have left the corporation since the last annual report was published.

It should be noted that the list doesn't tell the whole story, as the BBC doesn't need to make public the salaries of those paid through independent production companies ot through its BBC Studios commercial arm.

It means the likes of comedian Michael McIntyre, The One Show's Alex Jones, music presenter Jools Holland, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong and stars of shows including Eastenders, Happy Valley and Doctor Who are not included - despite being probable high earners.

Here are the 10 stars that took home the most in 2022/23.

1 . Gary Lineker Sports prenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker remains the BBC's top earner by quite some distance. He took home over £1,350,000 in 2022/23 for hosting the likes of Match Of The Day, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, the World Cup and FA Cup coverage. He earned the same amount in the previous year.

2 . Zoe Ball BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball is also on in the same salary as last year, with her £980,000-£984,999 pay band making her the corporation's highest female star.

3 . Alan Shearer Third on the list of BBC high-earners is football pundit and commentator Alan Shearer. His 2022/23 pay was as much as £449,999 - a drop of £5,000 from last year.

4 . Huw Edwards In a year that saw him announce the death of HRH The Queen, Huw Edwards was the BBC's highest paid news presenter, with a wage band of £435,000-£439,999. That's a £25,000 increase on last year.

