BBC Top Earners 2023: Here are the 10 Beeb stars with the highest salaries according to latest figures
The salaries were revealed today as part of the BBC's annual report.
For the sixth year in a row Match of the Day host Gary Lineker topped the BBC rich list - with earnings of £1.35million.
Famous faces that have dropped off the list this year include Andrew Marr, Vanessa Feltz, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel - all of whom have left the corporation since the last annual report was published.
It should be noted that the list doesn't tell the whole story, as the BBC doesn't need to make public the salaries of those paid through independent production companies ot through its BBC Studios commercial arm.
It means the likes of comedian Michael McIntyre, The One Show's Alex Jones, music presenter Jools Holland, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong and stars of shows including Eastenders, Happy Valley and Doctor Who are not included - despite being probable high earners.
Here are the 10 stars that took home the most in 2022/23.