The Doomsday Clock has been set for 2025, with just 89 seconds until midnight - but why does this matter.

The Doomsday Clock has been set for 2025 with the threat of manmade disaster now at its highest ever level.

A chilling indicator of how close humanity is to catastrophe at the hands of mankind, during this year’s update the apocalyptic clock has been moved closer to midnight.

Introduced by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947, the Doomsday Clock is a symbol which warns the public how close we are to destroying the world.

In a statement detailing why the world has crept closer to chaos, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board shared that in ignoring “unmistakable signs of danger”, world leaders have failed to do what is needed to avert crisis.

They said: “In setting the Clock one second closer to midnight, we send a stark signal: Because the world is already perilously close to the precipice, a move of even a single second should be taken as an indication of extreme danger and an unmistakable warning that every second of delay in reversing course increases the probability of global disaster.”

What does the Doomsday Clock mean?

The Doomsday Clock is a metaphor which is used to demonstrate how close we are to destroying the world with dangerous, man made technologies.

In order to convey a sense of urgency, with midnight being the end of the world, the Doomsday Clock announces how many minutes or seconds away from midnight mankind is from ruin.

The decision is made based on a number of factor from nuclear threats and the climate crisis to emerging technologies, conflicts and even infectious diseases.

Why was the Doomsday Clock created?

The Doomsday Clock was created by scientists involved in the Manhattan Project and initially focused only on nuclear threats, however it has now been expanded to include apocalyptic threats such as climate change, political tensions, technology or pandemic illness.

The Doomsday Clock was first set in 1947 at 7 minutes until midnight, and the farthest the clock has ever been set was 17 minutes to midnight following the end of the Cold War.

In 2023 and 2024, the clock was set at 90 seconds until midnight which was previously the closest the hands had ever been. The proximity was based on a number of factors, including the war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and fears of escalation into a wider, possibly nuclear conflict.

Now, in 2025, it has moved closer to midnight yet again.

Who decides what time the Doomsday Clock is set to?

The Science and Security Board of the Bulletin decide where the hand on the Doomsday Clock should be set to.

Meeting up twice a year to discuss world events, the board is made up of experts and scientists covering nuclear technology and climate science; many of whom are government advisors. The board will also consult with colleagues in different disciplines as well as the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors.

The Doomsday Clock was officially set at 89 seconds to midnight on Tuesday, January 28 2025.

It is the closest to midnight it has ever been set, with those behind the decision calling on leaders to “recognize the world’s existential predicament and take bold action to reduce the threats posed by nuclear weapons, climate change, and the potential misuse of biological science and a variety of emerging technologies”.

The third year of war in Ukraine and ongoing fighting in the Middle East - with the possibility of any conflict becoming nuclear - continue to influence the clock’s position.

Dangerous nuclear trends are highlighted among the top reasons behind the decision, with the actions of specific countries such as Russia, China and the US among those mentioned.