We may be powerless over Middle East crisis, but we can at least fight hate in the UK

We must heed the words of faith leaders imploring that we ‘stand together against prejudice and hatred in all its forms’

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. On 7 October 2023, Hamas fighters invaded Israel and killed around 1,200 men, women and children. They took 251 people hostage, of whom more than 100 are still being held by the terrorists.

Since the atrocity, 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and more than 97,000 injured in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The conflict between Israel and another of Iran’s proxy militia groups in the region, Hezbollah, has escalated in recent weeks. The Israelis have also been engaged in a conflict with the Houthis in Yemen, who declare themselves to be part of the Iranian-led “axis of resistance” along with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Political leaders around the world have marked today’s anniversary by repeating calls for a ceasefire, but it seems increasingly apparent that no amount of entreaty will encourage either side to gather round a negotiating table.

Peopls visit the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel | AP

Meanwhile, both Jewish and Muslim leaders have reported an alarming spike in antisemitism and Islamaphobia in the UK. Over the past 12 months there have been more than 2,600 protests on our streets over the crisis in the Middle East and around 550 arrests have been made, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council. Two people were arrested by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday on suspicion of supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Ahead of today’s anniversary, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and the Chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board Imam Qari Asim issued an appeal to the public.

They wrote: “Anti-Jewish hate and anti-Muslim hate have no place in the UK today. We must stand together against prejudice and hatred in all its forms.”

