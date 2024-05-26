Yellow weather warning issued for Scotland on Edinburgh marathon day

A Yellow Weather warning is in force for the central belt of Scotland on Sunday.

The Met Office have warned heavy rain is due to continue in the central belt of Scotland as they issue a Yellow Weather warning.

They say: “Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Sunday afternoon and evening.

“Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but where showers become organised, there is the possibility of 20 mm of rain falling in an hour.

“Following on from recent wet weather this will bring a risk of some flooding.”

Sunday morning saw the Edinburgh Half and Full Marathon kick off, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of the Capital, and heading along the coast to East Lothian.

The Edinburgh marathon is the second largest in the UK, and has been voted the fastest in the UK by Runners World, who add that it’s the best one for first time marathon runners.

ScotRail had announced that they would put on extra services, and add more seats, between North Berwick to help spectators moving along the route.