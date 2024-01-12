A cold snap is on the way - but does that mean that we are in for a covering of the white stuff?

Will we see snowy scenes next week?

We may be past the winter solstice, with the days now lengthening, but there's still some time to go until spring arrives.

That means there will be plenty of chilly days - and weather that's unpredictable even by Scotland's dizzying standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecasters have warned that a cold snap is imminent, so here's what you can expect.

When will it start to get cold?

Temperatures will start to plunge from Friday, January 12, when the first sub-zero conditions will arrive. A small increase on Saturday, January 13, won't last for long, with a sharp drop on Sunday and plunging temperatures lasting for at least a week. The coldest days are likely to be from Wednesday, January 17, to Saturday, January 20.

Just how cold is it going to get?

For the next week temperatures are going to struggle to reach more than a couple of degrees above freezing and much of Scotland is expected to experience temperatures to drop to around -5C in the central belt. Coastal areas may be milder (Aberdeen shouldn't reach less than -3C), but some areas like Stirling could dip to as low as -7C by Thursday.

Will there be snow?

There's a chance of snow across Scotland from Sunday onwards, but the best chances arrive on Tuesday, where there's at least a 50 per cent chance of snow falling.

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter explained: “While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week. What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK. It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places. At the moment, models are showing us a variety of options for exactly when and how this situation plays out and it’s something we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

Are there any weather warnings?

While there are no official weather warnings as yet, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a Cold-Health Alert.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

Will the weather impact drivers?