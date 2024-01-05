It may sound straighforward, but when starts starts depends on what system you are using.

Spring is on its way in just a couple of months.

It's cold outside, Christmas and the New Year has been and gone, and the trees are bare - it couldn't feel more like winter.

Thankfully it will come to an end and the new life of spring will arrive before we know it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when does it officially start? Well, there are two correct but different answers to that question.

Here are both.

Astronomical Spring

Our seasons are a result of the Earth's axis and orbit around the sun - and in particular the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis.

Winter ends - and spring begins - at the March equinox. Also known as the vernal equinox, it's when the sun crosses the celestial equator in a northerly direction bringing warmer weather to the northern hemisphere and colder conditions to the southerm half of the globe.

Because the the Earth doesn't take exactly a year to go around the sun (it takes about 365.25 days), and because of Earth's elliptical orbit of the Sun, the date of equinox changes slightly from year to year.

In 2024 astronomical spring begins on Wednesday, March 20, and ends on Friday, June 21.

Meteorological winter

When the majority of people think about the seasons they are thinking about the meteorological version.

It was dreamed up by scientists according to "sensible weather patterns" in order to keep records - in other words spring falls when temperatures start to rise after winter.

To make it even easier to observe conditions and make forcasts, the seasons are broken down into four equally-long periods of time using the Gregorian calendar, meaning each season is exactly three months. The issue of Earth's elliptical orbit of the Sun is handled by having a leap year every four years, when an extra day is added to February. That's a day more winter that we will experience in 2024.