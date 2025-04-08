Pictures reveal aftermath of massive Scottish wildfire as ships forced to use foghorns due to smoke

Scotland’s fire fighters were called out to more than 90 outdoor fires over the weekend alone.

Pictures have emerged showing the damage caused by a wildfire that ravaged parts of south-west Scotland.

Crews were called to areas in Galloway Forest Park on Thursday after reports of a fire.

Flames spread across the hillside and lasted for days, with helicopters called to airlift campers to safety over the weekend. The blaze was brought under control on Monday, with fire crews still on the scene to ensure the area is safe.

Photos of the damage caused by the fire in Galloway Forest Park, which began in the Glentrool area, have been posted on a blog page called Dabhand Gardens.

At its height, there were two fire engines at the scene assisted by two helicopters water-bombing the fire. The exact size of the Galloway wildfire has not yet been confirmed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), but the images show some of the hillside area that was burnt.

The SFRS said it had responded to more than 90 outdoor fires over the weekend alone.

This included another major wildfire near at Stac Pollaidh in Inverpolly Forest, north of Ullapool, with six fire appliances called to extinguish the blaze.

Members of the public in both affected areas were urged to stay away and keep windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke.

It comes as the fire service has warned people about lighting fires during high wildfire risk periods. This is when Scotland experiences spells of dry, sunny weather in spring, which has been the case for the last week.

SFRS has a high risk wildfire warning in place until April 9, but warned this could be extended depending on the conditions. The service urged the public to exercise caution if out and about in rural areas during the Easter holidays and avoid lighting outdoor fires.

Kenny Barbour, of SFRS, said: "Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, as we've seen this week in Dumfries and Galloway, and they spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

"Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control. As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire, and so we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."

West Coast Railway, which operates the steam train, said it had measures in place when the landscape was more vulnerable to fires to replace its coal-fired engine temporarily.

A huge smoke haze from a wildfire meanwhile prompted ships on the River Clyde to sound their foghorns on Monday.

Fumes from a blaze near Inverkip in Inverclyde drifted over Greenock, with social media reports saying ships issued warning blasts due to low visibility.