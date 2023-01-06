Here’s the full list of all full moons, ‘supermoons’ and lunar eclipses that will occur in 2023.
The next full moon known as the “Wolf Moon” will peak on Friday, January 6 at 11.07pm in the UK but if you can’t catch it this time then don’t worry because 2023 will be another epic year for all space enthusiasts or in this case ‘moongazers’.
Royal Museums Greenwich reports that 2023 will see two lunar eclipses and four “supermoons” making for an exciting year. With that said, here’s a list of all upcoming full moons in 2023, when you can see them, and the meaning behind their curious names.
1. Wolf Moon
The ‘Wolf Moon’ will peak at 11.07pm on January 6, 2023. Its name is thought to originate from Native American tribes who entitled it as such because it marked the time that howling wolves would make their presence known outside of their settlements.
2. Snow Moon
The next full moon known as the ‘Snow Moon’ will fall on Sunday, February 5 (6.28pm). The nicknaming systems of full moons by Native Americans reportedly reflect events that occur in nature and in this case it is known as such simply due to the heavy snowfall associated with this month.
3. Worm Moon
The full moon of March is known as the ‘Worm Moon’ and it will take place on Tuesday, March 7 (12.40pm). Following the cold weather of Winter, in March we see the ice begin to thaw and thus an increase in the number of earthworms being active in the soil, hence the name.
4. Pink Moon
The Pink Moon will peak at 5.34am on Thursday, April 6. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name ‘Pink Moon’ is derived from the blooming of a pink flower common in North America called ‘ground phlox’ at this time of the year.
