Full moons are traditionally thought to be markers of when to be receptive and accepting of what’s going on in your subconscious.

Every month, we see a full moon in the skies as the cycles of the moon reach their peak.

Native Americans give the full moon of each month a particular name, often representing something about that month or season.

The moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh. January's full moon was known the Wolf moon according to native north Americans. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

So when is February’s full moon in 2022, and when is the best time to see it?

Here’s what you need to know about this month’s full moon.

When is the February full moon 2022?

The full moon will rise at around 4.56pm on Wednesday February 16th.

The best time to see it will therefore be tonight, with the peak of the full moon taking place as it rises above the horizon.

The best time for viewing it will be in the later hours of the evening when it is higher in the sky.

The moon will reach its highest point at around midnight tonight, at which time it will be located to the south, after rising in the east.

What is a Snow Moon?

Full moons from each month have different names, most often named by Native Americans based on seasonal weather norms.

Following January’s Wolf Moon February's full moon is called the Snow Moon due to the month often experiencing heavy snowfall.

On average, February is the snowiest month of the year, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Other names for February’s moon include the Hunger Moon or the Bone Moon.

This is because hunting was often difficult in snowy conditions and food scarcity was faced during this month because of this.

Bone moon was a reference to people gnawing on bones and eating bone marrow soup due to lack of food.

How best to see the February full moon 2022

The sun will set at around 5.19pm on February 16th, with the moon starting to rise roughly 30 minutes before that.

Storm Dudley is expected to rage throughout most of the day, although the rain and clouds should ease off slightly in the evening from 6pm onwards.

The wind will remain strong, especially in higher up or coastal areas.

Usually, the best advice would be to climb up to a higher vantage point in order to see the full moon, as the higher up you go, the more likely you will be able to break through the cloud cover.

Spots like Arthur’s Seat, Blackford Hill, or any of Edinburgh’s other elevated outlooks are usually ideal to make the most of the full moon.

However, with the winds of Storm Dudley so strong, you should avoid areas like these for your own safety.

If you do want to brave the rain to see the full moon, try and stay away from city lights, like buildings or street lamps.