The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning active from 4pm on Wednesday across central and south Scotland and the north of England, with gusts potentially hitting 90 miles per hour.

The amber warning is due to expire at midnight on Wednesday, when it will be downgraded to a yellow warning until 6am on Thursday.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the weather could cause disruption to travel and power supplies as well as danger from falling trees.

“We expect another period of disruption this week, with Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring strong winds to Scotland,” he said.

“High winds may cause issues on roads and bridges, disruption to power supplies and danger from falling trees. We would urge everyone to plan their journeys in advance, exercise caution on the roads, and follow the latest travel advice.”

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for bad weather for Scotland as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice approach.

Following a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room, the Deputy First Minister said they would continue to monitor the situation as the storms approach.

On Twitter, Mr Swinney added: “Resilience meeting @scotgov just completed. The next few days will be very challenging with #StormDudley.

“Please see @ScotRail plans and follow advice there is a high risk of disruption to travel. Please #StaySafe.”

Storm Dudley will be the fourth big storm to hit Scotland in the past three months following damage created by Storm Arwen, Malik and Corrie.

Mr Swinney said there is a “danger” that of the some of the damage and disruption created by storms such as Malik and Corrie is “compounded” by Dudley and Eunice.

However, the deputy First Minister said that the Government has been assured by power companies and other bodies that full restorations of networks have been made since the previous storm damage.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said that overall ‘there are some issues that have to be looked at” due to the changing weather patterns Scotland is facing.

Mr Swinney said that access to Scottish islands will be “really challenging” due to the strong winds.

However, he said CalMac ferries have assured the Government all island communities are serviced with supplies despite a potential shortage of “certain items”.

The deputy First Minister said: “Every opportunity will be taken to make sure we can get supplies to the islands when it is safe for that to be done.

"That judgement is left very much to the masters of the CalMac vessels.”

ScotRail also announced that services in areas threatened by severe weather would end at 4pm on Wednesday for safety reasons.

“Scotland is bracing itself for Storm Dudley tomorrow,” the rail operator said on Twitter.

“The welfare of our customers and staff is most important, so for safety reasons most ScotRail train services will shut down from 1600 on Wednesday.”

Services in the far north, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen-Inverness lines will continue to run as usual because the areas are outside the boundaries of the weather warning.

