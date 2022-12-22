Days will now start getting longer following the passing of the Winter Solstice which fell on Wednesday, December 21.

Now that the Winter Solstice - the shortest day of the year - has passed in 2022 the days will start to slowly get lighter again. That ‘darkest day’ marked the start of the winter season (according to the astronomical calendar) and in our ancient past it was celebrated with rituals and other festivities during ‘Yule’ which was like the original Christmas in Scotland.

Many such customs commemorated the rebirth of nature as the days grew in length and that is no exception to this day as we still await the extra daylight with bated breath. So, here’s when the lighter nights will return and when to expect sunset in the upcoming days as we enter 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does it start getting lighter?

The Winter Solstice fell on Wednesday, December 21, now the days will gradually become lighter until the Summer Solstice of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Winter Solstice took place on Wednesday, December 21, which means from December 22 onwards the UK will gradually experience more daylight, meaning sunnier mornings and brighter evenings which last longer. This gradual increase in daylight will occur incrementally until June 21, 2023, which marks the Summer Solstice which is the longest day of the year.

What time is the sunset after the Winter Solstice?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Time and Date website, on the date of the Winter Solstice the sun set in Edinburgh at 3.40pm (meaning this region of Scotland had less than 7 hours of daylight that day). Other regions like Shetland had less with under 6 hours of daylight as their sunset took place at 3.01pm. On December 22 the sun should set at 3.43pm and a month from now in January the sunset will occur by 4.27pm in central Scotland.

What places have the most daylight?

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a clear day in summer, the Shetland Islands can receive as many as 19 hours of sunlight in one single day.

According to a 2022 report featuring data from the Met Office, Chichester (England) was found to be the ‘sunniest place in the UK’ due to the city receiving an additional 230 hours of sunlight across winter. Broadly speaking, however, places in the Northern Hemisphere are expected to see the most daylight.

Advertisement Hide Ad