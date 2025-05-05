After a slightly colder and cloudier weekend, this week is set to look a little warmer.

It’s amazing how quickly we can get used to sunny weather, even here in Scotland.

A glorious week last week ended in a slightly cloudy and chilly weekend, but fear not, the sun is making a return.

Let’s take a look at what the Met Office predict for us today.

Edinburgh

Not a cloud in sight predicted for the South East coast.

Edinburgh and the Lothians will see the morning cloud melt away by the afternoon, with bright sunshine as far as the eye can see.

Temperatures will hit a high of around 12C, so not quite the tropics, but still an improvement.

Today, the sun will set around 9 pm.

Glasgow

The west coast and Glasgow will be enjoying the same bright and glorious sun as the east coast.

Most of the Central Belt will see the clouds vanish around lunchtime.

Temperatures are a little higher as you head west, with highs of around 14C in the afternoon.

Aberdeen

As you head North, the clouds are admittedly more persistent.

There is still a low chance of rain, but the clouds will remain through out the day, keeping the temperatures down a bit.