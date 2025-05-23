Scotland has enjoyed some glorious sunshine - which is about to come to an end.

Scotland has enjoyed weeks of rare and glorious sunshine, but all of that is set to end this weekend.

This is what the Met Office has predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

Edinburgh

The east coast is going to be grey and rainy this Saturday.

The rain will begin over night, around midnight with heavy rain, and then lighten up slightly as we move into the early hours.

However the day will remain grey, with changes of rain and little sunshine until the late afternoon.

The sun should make a brief appearance round 4 pm as the clouds lift.

The temperature is to hit highs of 17C and sunset is expected at 9.35 pm.

It is looking a little brighter on Sunday, with smaller showers and some sunshine.

There will still be heavy rain over night between Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will hit highs of around 12C and the sun will set at 9.37 pm.

Glasgow

The west coast isn’t going to fare much better on Saturday.

The heavy rain will hit around midnight and remain through out the day, lightening slightly as we approach the afternoon.

It will get lighter around 2 pm briefly, though the rain will persist through out the evening and into the night.

Temperatures will hit highs of around 17C and sunset is expected at 9.39 pm.

Similar to the east on Sunday, the west will see the sun poke its head out a little, though the rain will remain.

The temperature will hit highs of 12C and the sun is due to set at 9.40 pm.

Aberdeen

The heavy overnight rain will hit a little later in the north east on Saturday, with the heavy showers persisting through out the morning.

The sun will make an appearance around midday, though showers are still expected.

The rain should end around 6 pm however, with high temperatures predicted for the evening.

The temperature will hit highs of 18C and the sun is due to set at 9.38pm.

Sunday will not see as much rain as the rest of Scotland is expecting.

Although it will be cloudy with only small bursts of sunshine, it is looking drier than much of the country.

Temperatures will hit highs of 14C and the sun is due to set at 9.40 pm.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Unsurprisingly, the islands are also going to see rain for pretty much all of Saturday.

As for much of Scotland, the heavy rain will hit over night, with slightly lighter rain in the morning.

The grey skies will persist through out the day, with heavier rain kicking in again around 7 pm.

Temperatures will hit highs of around 14C and the sun is due to set at 10.03 pm.

Sunday will fare slightly better. It will still rain, but there are brighter skies and the possibility of the sun creeping through in the late morning and early afternoon.