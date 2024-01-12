The yellow weather warnings for snow and ice issued for parts of Scotland run from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday

Forecasters have warned of potential travel disruption as snow and wintry weather is set to sweep across some parts of Scotland this weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for much of the north of Scotland, which run from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.

All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as -4C expected.

The Met Office warned travel disruption was possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely. It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.

Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.