Weather: Met Office issues amber weather warning for 60 areas with 90mph winds possible

By Jessica Martin
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:36 BST
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind for 60 areas in the UK, with yellow weather warnings covering the rest of the country.

A Met Office weather warning for wind has been updated to amber for some parts of the UK.

The warning issued for 06:00 to 21:00 on January 24 covers:

A woman battles to keep control of her umbrella in stormy weather. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Central, Tayside and Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

East Midlands

Derbyshire

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Highlands and Eilean Siar

Highland

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Merseyside

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Wales

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Yorkshire and Humber

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

The warning reads: “Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

