The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind for 60 areas in the UK, with yellow weather warnings covering the rest of the country.

A Met Office weather warning for wind has been updated to amber for some parts of the UK.

The warning issued for 06:00 to 21:00 on January 24 covers:

A woman battles to keep control of her umbrella in stormy weather. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Central, Tayside and Fife

Clackmannanshire

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Highlands and Eilean Siar

North East England

Newcastle upon Tyne

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Merseyside

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

West Dunbartonshire

Wales

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Yorkshire and Humber

North Yorkshire

The warning reads: “Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.