Weather in Scotland: Yellow weather warnings in place as Scotland to be battered by rain
The dismal summer continues as the Met Office released another Yellow Weather Warning for Scotland.
The warning covers Wednesday and Thursday this week, and will impact the whole of the west coast of the country.
In a statement on the Met Office website, they warn: “A band of rain is expected to move in from the southwest on Wednesday morning, becoming slow moving with heavy bursts of rain at times, especially over the hills. 75-100 mm is expected over the course of Wednesday and Thursday for some places, mainly over Argyll and West Highland, with the main bulk of the rain falling within a 24 hour period, with as much as 150 mm possible over some hills. Over Southwest Scotland accumulations of 30-50mm are likely.
“The rain will be accompanied by strong south-westerly winds, with gusts perhaps reaching 50-60 mph on the coast and around the islands.
“With spring tides expected, this could also lead to some potentially dangerous conditions on the coast, with spray and wave overtopping. Peak winds are expected during Wednesday evening. Winds will ease through Thursday, along with a gradual clearance of the rain by the end of the day.”
Those who are planning to travel across these days should ensure that they have planned ahead of time.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.