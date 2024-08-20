Scotland is bracing itself for yet more extreme weather as the Met Office issues a warning.

The dismal summer continues as the Met Office released another Yellow Weather Warning for Scotland.

The warning covers Wednesday and Thursday this week, and will impact the whole of the west coast of the country.

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for Scotland. | Met Office

In a statement on the Met Office website, they warn: “A band of rain is expected to move in from the southwest on Wednesday morning, becoming slow moving with heavy bursts of rain at times, especially over the hills. 75-100 mm is expected over the course of Wednesday and Thursday for some places, mainly over Argyll and West Highland, with the main bulk of the rain falling within a 24 hour period, with as much as 150 mm possible over some hills. Over Southwest Scotland accumulations of 30-50mm are likely.

“The rain will be accompanied by strong south-westerly winds, with gusts perhaps reaching 50-60 mph on the coast and around the islands.

“With spring tides expected, this could also lead to some potentially dangerous conditions on the coast, with spray and wave overtopping. Peak winds are expected during Wednesday evening. Winds will ease through Thursday, along with a gradual clearance of the rain by the end of the day.”