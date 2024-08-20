Rocket explodes in spectacular fireball during testing at Scotland spaceport

The explosion took place on Monday night at the SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Isles

A rocket has exploded during a hot fire test at Scotland’s new spaceport on Shetland.

The test was being conducted by German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) at the SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Isles on Monday night. The firm is aiming to launch the UK's first vertical rocket into orbit.

Footage that emerged of the incident showing giant flames and plumes of smoke soaring horizontally from the rocket’s base, before the entire structure went up in fire.

RFA said it would return to regular operations “as soon as possible” after the rocket failed during the test.

The company said no-one was injured during the incident, and claimed the launch pad had been "saved and is secured".

A spokesperson for RFA said: “On Monday evening, RFA [Rocket Factory Augsburg] conducted a hot fire of its first stage at their launch site at SaxaVord Spaceport.

“This resulted in an anomaly that led to the loss of the stage. No-one was injured in the process.

“The launch pad has been saved and is secured, the situation is under control, and any immediate danger has been mitigated.”

RFA says it is now working with the spaceport and the authorities to find out what led to the incident.

The RFA spokesperson added: “We develop iteratively with an emphasis on real testing.

“This is part of our philosophy and we were aware of the higher risks attached to this approach. Our goal is to return to regular operations as soon as possible.

“We will keep you updated on our channels. Until them we kindly ask for your patience.”