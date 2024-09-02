The yellow weather warning is in place until midnight and covers much of Scotland

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for much of Scotland’s east coast as forecasters warn up to three inches of rain could fall in parts of the UK on Monday.

The warning will be in place until midnight on Monday covering large areas of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of Scotland’s east coast is covered, including Edinburgh, Dundee, Fife and Aberdeen.

The yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place through to midnight | Met Office/NationalWorld

The warning area extends west almost to Glasgow, with the Scottish Borders, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire amongst the regions affected.

Between 30 and 40mm of rain could fall in an hour widely, and in local areas between 60 and 80mm of rain could be seen, potentially sparking flash flooding, the Met Office said.

Marco Petagna, senior operational meteorologist, said the thunderstorms were due to “low pressure sitting over the UK”. He said: “There’s a risk of heavy showers, which could be thundery in places, especially central and eastern parts of the UK.”

Flooding, lightning strikes, travel delays and cancellations are possible and there is also a slight chance of power cuts, Mr Petagna added.

The Met Office has warned there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, motorists were advised.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards,” a Met Office statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, up to 25mm of rain fell in an hour in parts of Dorset, while temperatures reached 30C in the south east.