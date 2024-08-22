Two yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and winds have been issued for Scotland over the next 24 hours

A storm is set to smash parts of the country with heavy rain and strong winds, as two new yellow weather warnings were issued for Scotland.

Storm Lilian, announced by the Met Office on Thursday, could bring gusts of up to 80mph, with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.

The forecaster has issued two new yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am Friday.

There is the possibility of thunder, while 20mm-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas, with a chance of 40mm-50mm over higher ground.

The weather warnings come as millions prepare getaways for the bank holiday weekend.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for heavy rain and winds in Scotland. Picture: Met Office | Met Office

A yellow wind warning has also been issued covering northern England and north Wales from 5am to 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region. It comes after large parts of Scotland and northern England faced heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday.

Two yellow winds warnings covering northern Wales and northern England, including both Cumbria and Northumberland, were already in place on Thursday morning.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “Storm Lillian is an area of low pressure, which is going to be drifting towards the UK from the west and bringing some strong winds and some heavy rain in the early hours of Friday and through Friday morning as well.”

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season – the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced – and the first since April. Storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage, which could result in an amber or red warning, the Met Office said.

This is primarily based on impacts from strong winds, but other weather types will also be considered, including rain if flood warnings are advised by national agencies, or snow.

Mr Dixon said: “Take steps to do what you can do to protect your property and people from injury, so checking for loose items around your home and planning how to secure them down, whether that’s bins, garden furniture or trampolines, and checking travel plans before you head out if you’re within those warning areas to avoid delays – and amending any plans as needed.

“Gathering torches, batteries and power packs for mobile phones can be useful things to do to prepare for power cuts.”

A pedestrian negotiates a partially flooded footpath as heavy rain starts. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lillian’s influence will “wane” by Friday afternoon as it reduces in intensity and pushes off into the North Sea, with scattered showers for most for the rest of the day, Mr Dixon said.

After the possibility of some heavy showers early on Saturday, settled conditions are likely to develop across southern and eastern England and Wales with sunny spells and dry conditions mixed with the odd chance of scattered showers.

The North and North West will continue to see “a fairly unsettled weekend”, with various fronts moving in and bringing more persistent rain, particularly for parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland, the forecaster said.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21C on Saturday and Sunday and 23C on Monday in the South East, slightly below average for the time of year.

A New Order music concert due to take place in Cardiff on Thursday has been cancelled, with organisers citing the “severe winds” and a bad weather forecast. Attendees at the sold-out Reading & Leeds festivals taking place over the weekend are likely to avoid the worst of any of the conditions.

The RAC estimated 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made over the weekend, with 3.2 million on Friday alone. This is the highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said the adverse weather and large volume of expected trips represented “a perfect storm” for drivers.

She said: “Anyone driving in areas impacted by Storm Lilian should try to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where there’s a greater chance of fallen branches and trees. It’s vital to lower your speeds and leave plenty of extra stopping distance to allow yourself time to react quickly.