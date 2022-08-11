Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last supermoon of the year will be rising in our skies tonight.

Stargazers up and down the UK will be treated to a larger than life sight of our natural satellite as it orbits closer to the Earth.

It’s the fourth and final supermoon of 2022, after the Buck Moon in July, the Strawberry Supermoon in June, and the Flower or Blood Moon in May.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter in the sky because they are slightly closer to the Earth (Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Sturgeon supermoon, from what it is to when and where to see it.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is the phenomenon when the moon is closest in its orbit to the Earth while also being a full moon.

This closest point to the Earth is known as the perigee, which is on average about 253,000 miles (405,500km) from our planet.

The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, on June 15 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

When a full moon appears during the perigee it appears larger and brighter than usual, which is why it is named a supermoon.

We’ve had a number of supermoons in a row in 2022 because this is how often this closer proximity to the Earth normally lasts.

When is the supermoon tonight? Why is it called the Sturgeon Moon?

The final supermoon of 2022 will be lighting the skies on Thursday night (August 11), and into the early hours of Friday morning (August 12).

It is called the Sturgeon Moon – but no, it’s not named after the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

The nickname derives from the Native American Algonquin tribes, who named it due to the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes during this time.

Other names for the August full moon include: the Corn Moon, Grain Moon, and Lynx Moon.

How and what time to see the Sturgeon supermoon in Scotland and the UK

The Sturgeon supermoon will rise at around 8.55pm in Scotland and the rest of the UK on Thursday night (August 11).