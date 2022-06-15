The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Strawberry supermoon 2022: 23 stunning pictures from around the world of the strawberry moon

Skygazers around the world enjoyed a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 10:26 am

The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange as it lit skies around the globe.

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth.

The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

When is the next full moon? Date of the full moon in June 2022, is it a supermoon, and what is a Strawberry Moon?

We look at some of the stunning images from Dunbar, Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing

1. A supermoon rises behind the Holy Transfiguration Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles

A supermoon rises behind the Holy Transfiguration Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. It is also referred to as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Photo Sales

2. Super Moon over Blackcastle Hill, Dunbar

The Super Moon over Blackcastle Hill, Dunbar - picture, Chas Penny, contributed

Photo: Chas Penny

Photo Sales

3. The first Supermoon of the year the Strawberry moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside.

The first Supermoon of the year the Strawberry moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside.The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange as it lit skies around the globe. Picture Peter Byrne

Photo: Peter Byrne

Photo Sales

4. A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey,

The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, as pictured here behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Photo: Emrah Gurel

Photo Sales
EarthGreece
Next Page
Page 1 of 6