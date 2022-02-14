Forecasters have warned much of the UK could face wings of up to 90mph as Storms Dudley and Eunice sweep into Scotland.

Two low pressure systems that will bring spells of very strong winds and potentially snow between Wednesday and Friday have been named.

Storm Dudley will hit Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country on Friday.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning from 6pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday, ahead of Storm Dudley.

Wind gusts of 80mph to 90mph are possible on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland.

The warning covers the south of Scotland, the Central Belt, Strathclyde and parts of Tayside and Fife.

A subsequent yellow wind warning covers the whole of Scotland from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday, with winds expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening.

A further yellow warning for wind is in place for Friday in southern parts of Scotland ahead the second named storm, Storm Eunice.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the extreme weather, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as potential restrictions on bridges.

The strong winds could also lead to fallen trees, damage to buildings and power cuts.

Police Scotland’s travel advice is warning of a high risk of disruption for the amber warning period.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Met Office is warning us to expect another period of disruption later this week, with Storm Dudley set to bring strong winds to Scotland. The south of Scotland and the Central Belt are facing the worst of the conditions.

“The high winds will likely bring challenges for the trunk road network, with the potential for restrictions on bridges, so travellers should make sure they plan their journey in advance, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.

“Other modes of transport are also likely to be affected, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to make sure your service is still running.”

Chief Inspector Neil Lumsden, of Road Policing, said: "We are asking motorists to be prepared for the potential for strong winds across Scotland following the weather warnings from the Met Office.

"You should allow extra time for your journey and drive to the road conditions. I would urge motorists to check the Met Office and Traffic Scotland websites and social media before setting out on their journey, particularly in those areas most affected by the predicted adverse weather.”

A Met Office spokesman said: “With regard to Storm Dudley, snow will mostly be on high ground, with the highest accumulations in the Grampians.