Storm Eowyn: 'Danger to life' warning as yellow alert expanded with 90mph winds to batter Scotland

The yellow weather warning has been extended to cover all of Scotland, with Storm Eowyn due to make landfall on Friday

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued by the Met Office as the warning area for Storm Eowyn was expanded to cover all of Scotland, with strong winds of up to 90mph to batter the country.

The gale-force gusts could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings, the Met Office said, as Storm Eowyn threatens the country. There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The yellow weather warning area has been expanded to cover all of Scotland | NationalWorld/Met Office

The Met Office has expanded a yellow wind warning from midnight on Friday to cover all of Scotland, with the alert in force until 3pm on Saturday.

A warning covering all of Friday is also in place for much of the rest of the UK, including the south-west of England, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, as the storm sweeps through the country.

The UK can expect the arrival of unsettled conditions on Thursday, which will see strengthening winds and heavy rainfall in western parts of the country overnight, the forecaster said.

It follows the “benign” grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain seen by much of the country earlier in the week.

Storm Eowyn is expected to bring strong winds to much of the country on Friday and into Saturday. (Pic: Met Office)

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, the system will begin to influence the UK’s weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.”

Storm Eowyn will bring a spell of strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts. The wind strength is expected to ease gradually through Saturday from the south.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, north-western Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas.

“There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.”

The seafront at Largs is battered by a high wind and rain during a previous "weather bomb", in December 2014 | PA

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

The Met Office has warned of the risk of longer journey times and power cuts, with the potential for the high winds to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Some roads and bridges could also be forced to shut, the forecaster said.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday.