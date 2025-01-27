A tree blocks Glasgow's Burlington AvenueA tree blocks Glasgow's Burlington Avenue
A tree blocks Glasgow's Burlington Avenue | Rosalind Erskine

Storm Eowyn Aftermath: Here are 20 dramatic pictures of trees blown down by the powerful winds in Glasgow

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:54 BST

The storm may be over but the clearup has just begun.

Glasgow was battered by Storm Eowyn on Friday (January 24) as winds of nearly 70mph hit the city.

Shops and schools remained closed and people were warned to stay indoors to the extreme weather causing a risk to life.

Events, including the city’s Celtic Connections music festival, were cancelled as public transport ground to halt.

On Saturday morning Glaswegians emerged to survey the damage, with the Dear Green Place’s trees bearing the brunt of the damage.

Here are a few of the arboreal casualties.

This tree next to the Kelvingrove Bandstand ripped up the pavement.

1. Rip it up

This tree next to the Kelvingrove Bandstand ripped up the pavement. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
Several large trees in Newlands Park were torn down.

2. Tree casualty

Several large trees in Newlands Park were torn down. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
It seemed to be fairly random as to which trees were left standing and which were snapped in two by the gales.

3. Random

It seemed to be fairly random as to which trees were left standing and which were snapped in two by the gales. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
A branch crashed to the ground near a parked can on Cleveden Road.

4. Parking problems

A branch crashed to the ground near a parked can on Cleveden Road. | Rosalind Eskine

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:TreesStorm Éowyn
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice