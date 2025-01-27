Glasgow was battered by Storm Eowyn on Friday (January 24) as winds of nearly 70mph hit the city.

Shops and schools remained closed and people were warned to stay indoors to the extreme weather causing a risk to life.

Events, including the city’s Celtic Connections music festival, were cancelled as public transport ground to halt.

On Saturday morning Glaswegians emerged to survey the damage, with the Dear Green Place’s trees bearing the brunt of the damage.

Here are a few of the arboreal casualties.

1 . Rip it up This tree next to the Kelvingrove Bandstand ripped up the pavement. | David Hepburn

2 . Tree casualty Several large trees in Newlands Park were torn down. | David Hepburn

3 . Random It seemed to be fairly random as to which trees were left standing and which were snapped in two by the gales. | David Hepburn