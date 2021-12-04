Storm Arwen: SSEN hoping to reconnect last 560 Scottish homes this weekend after eight days without power

It said most of the remaining customers without power among some 135,000 hit by the storm eight days ago were in Aberdeenshire, with “small numbers” in Perthshire, Angus and Moray.

SP Energy Networks said it had restored power to all 200,000 of its customers who were disconnected, including in the Borders, by Thursday.

SSEN described Arwen as a “once in a generation event” which had caused an unprecedented amount of damage to its electricity network in the north east of Scotland.

This had amounted to five times as much as from any extreme weather since records began in 2002.

It said more than 1,000 points of damage had been caused to the network and the storm had been “both extensive and catastrophic”.

Director of operations Mark Rough said: “Our teams continued to make really good progress throughout Friday night and they’re working really hard, in worsening weather conditions, to restore the last remaining customers throughout the course of Saturday.

"Our localised network has sustained significant damage and through a combination of repairs and mobile generation we will continue to work until all power is restored.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have been working to restore power in homes. On Friday, they reconnected a further 650 customers.

“We have over 700 field staff, working with support from other network operators and contractors from across the UK and Ireland, to reconnect the final homes as quickly and safely as possible.

“I’d like to thank customers for their continued patience and apologise for the disruption caused.

"We continue to work closely with local authorities and local resilience partnerships in Aberdeenshire to support welfare checks to those who remain off supply.”

Residents are braced for more freezing temperatures, with snow forecast for parts of the country and areas of Aberdeenshire and Moray expected to dip to -3C by Sunday night after only reaching 1C during the day.

The long delays to restoring power have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies which failed to reconnect customers quickly enough following the storm.

It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation which could be given to customers.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they are left without power, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told the BBC Radio 4 programme: "We are deeply concerned about customers who for over a week have been without power.

"We want to establish the facts and make sure we understand what has happened, whether the network companies have met their obligations.

"If they haven't, we will take enforcement action.

"We have clear expectations of how fast they should get people back on the system.

"We do recognise the challenging circumstances those companies are in.

"But what we expect from the network companies is to be relentless in connecting people, but also to be putting support in place."

