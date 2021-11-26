Storm Arwen: A Red weather warning is in place in Scotland as extreme winds forecast for Edinburgh, Fife and east Scotland (Met Office/Getty Images)

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for the east of Scotland to red, from 3pm today until 2am tomorrow morning (November 27).

It comes as Storm Arwen batters the coast with high winds reaching speeds of up to 90mph.

The red warning covers parts of Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife, Dundee, and Aberdeen.

There is also a yellow weather warning in place for wind and snow across the east coast of Scotland.

What a red warning from the Met Office means

- A risk of danger to life from flying debris

- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

- Roads, bridges and railways lines could be closed

- Delays and cancellations on bus, train ferry services, and flights

- Power cuts which could affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage