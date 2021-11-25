Storm Arwen, which is expected to sweep into Scotland at the end of this week, is expected to cause travel disruption and damage.

Some areas of Scotland have received a yellow warning of snow for Friday, which will last from 2pm to 11.59pm. Affected areas include Central, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, and Grampian.

The Met Office said: "Spells of hill and mountain snow combined with high winds will give blizzard conditions and cause travel disruption."

The forecaster has also put in place an amber warning for ‘high winds’ that will come into effect at 3 noon tomorrow, Friday, 26 November and will last until 9am on Saturday, 27 November.

This warning covers many areas of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Strathclyde, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and the Borders, and Orkney and Shetland.

The Met Office has warned that the wind could cause flying debris, which it says could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

Travel is expected to be affected by the adverse weather, and some roads and bridges may be closed as a result.

The high winds may cause damage to trees and buildings, and the Met Office has said there is a good chance of power cuts.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of wind that covers all of Scotland and which will be in place from 12pm on Saturday.

