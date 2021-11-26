Motorists are being advised not to drive and members of the public not to travel after the Met Office issued a rare Red Weather Warning for strong winds across much of the North and East of Scotland.

The Red Weather Warning will be in place for all coastal areas within Angus, Dundee, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders. This warning is in place from 3pm on Friday 26 November until 2am on Saturday 27 November.

People in these areas are being advised not to travel. Motorists within these affected regions should not travel under any circumstances.

Motorists in areas which fall under the Met Office’s red weather warning have been told they “should not travel under any circumstances” by a senior police officer.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “If you live in one of the areas across the North & East of Scotland covered by the Met Office RED weather warning (in force now until 2am tomorrow) advice is DO NOT TRAVEL as conditions pose a potential risk to life.”

A number of Yellow and Amber Weather Warnings for wind and snow continue to be in place within all the previously mentioned regions. Motorists within these locations are urged to take due care and travel only if absolutely essential.

A ministerial meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) was held earlier today to ensure preparations and appropriate measures are in place.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The decision by the Met Office to issue a rare Red Weather Warning for strong winds signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk to life in some areas of Scotland.

“People in these affected areas should not travel under any circumstances, including motorists. Yellow and Amber Weather warnings also remain in place for a number of areas and people should continue to exercise extreme caution and plan any necessary journeys in advance as there is disruption to transport services.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said the forecaster didn’t “issue red warnings lightly” and warned people to stay away from the affected area.

“People need to recognise, really, that we don’t issue red warnings lightly so, therefore, when we do, we feel that there is a much higher threat of risk,” he said.