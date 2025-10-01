The Met Office have warned of winds of up to 80mph and danger to life.

Storm Amy - the first named storm of the season - is set to hit Scotland and the rest of the UK this weekend.

The Met Office said the UK was due to be battered by gale-force winds as yellow weather warnings for wind and rain were issued for Friday and Saturday in Scotland.

The alert includes a danger to life warning for coastal parts of the country.

The forecaster said the first named storm of the 2025/26 season would lead to wind gusts widely reaching 50 to 60mph in northern parts of the UK, and could potentially reach up to 70-80mph in places.

The strongest gusts are expected in northern Scotland, particularly in areas with exposed coast and hills. Heavy rain is also expected, particularly over western Scotland, which could see up to 50mm fall in nine hours.

Yellow weather warnings issued

The yellow warning for wind is in place from 6pm on Friday till 11.59pm on Saturday. The alert covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland, Strathclyde and South West Scotland, the Lothians and Borders.

The yellow warning for rain is set to run from noon on Friday to 11.59pm. It covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Strathclyde and South West Scotland, the Lothians and Borders.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale-force winds across northern and western regions.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50 mm in six to nine hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding. Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes more clear, therefore it is important to keep an eye forecast for your area over the coming days.”

A yellow rain warning for heavy rain is already in place on Wednesday and Thursday in western parts of Scotland.

What should I expect?

The Met Office is warning of potential disruption to transport, power supplies and outdoor activities, especially from Friday evening into Saturday.

Martin Thomson, from Transport Scotland, said: “Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Scotland and we expect to see disruption to the transport network in the warning areas.

“The rain and wind will bring difficult driving conditions, such as reduced visibility and surface water, and are also likely to affect the ferry and rail networks, so it’s important to plan your journey ahead of time.

“Motorists should use the Traffic Scotland website before they set off to make sure that their route is available, and you should check with your operator if you are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”

The Met Office also warned strong winds could cause some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. The forecaster said power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is also a danger to life warning due to the risk of flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.