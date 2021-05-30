South Queensferry or San Francisco? Stunning images show dense weekend haar on the east coast

Despite the presence of fog and mist on Scotland’s east coast on Saturday night and Sunday morning, brighter, sunny intervals were set to break through the cloud as the day goes on.

With temperatures in the high teens expected for most of Scotland over the next two days, those living in east coast areas such as Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Fife are hoping to see the haar lift in the early afternoon.

Images on social media showed almost no visibility in some areas on Saturday evening and Sunday morning as the haar rolled across sites like the Fairmont St Andrews golf course, the Forth Bridge and Queensferry Bridge.

What is ‘haar’?

Haar, or 'sea fret' as it is also known, is used to describe a cold fog that accumulates at sea, rather than on land.

It occurs most commonly on the east coasts of Scotland and England during the spring and summer months as warmer air sweeps over the chilly North Sea, recreating the colder, mistier climate often seen in Scandinavian countries.

A warm and sunny day by the Queensferry Crossing yesterday afternoon (Saturday May 29) was met with a wall of fog rolling across the Forth bridges as the night closed in.

Local James Mooney managed to snap a stunning picture of the haar hanging over the Forth Rail Bridge from North Queensferry this morning.

The haar continued to hang over the Queensferry Bridge until the late morning on Sunday despite the bright sunshine beating down on the Firth of Forth.

While this morning's spell of haar was mostly confined to the east coast, it was also seen as far in land as Stirling - as captured at Dumyat hill by Louise Tortolano in the early hours.

Golfer Andrew Richardson snapped an image of the haar hanging over Fairmont St Andrews golf course this morning which looked to delay the day's action on the course.

Gloomy streets in Aberdeen were seen this morning as haar rolled into the city centre.