According to the Met Office, the majority of Scots can expect a warm, overcast weekend with sunny intervals on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures predicted to be mostly in the high teens.

A dry start to the weekend is on the cards, with sunny spells on Saturday morning expected to appear more throughout the day on the East, North East and South West coasts of Scotland.

Ullapool, Stornoway, Wick and Loch Rannoch are among the areas most likely to see sunshine on Saturday morning and early afternoon, with Aberdeen looking to enjoy plenty of glimpses of sunshine despite lower temperatures of around 12C.

With sunshine and temperatures of around 20C expected for Edinburgh and most of Scotland on Monday, there's no doubt that many Scots will take to the Meadows to make the most of the Spring Bank Holiday.

Sunday offers a clearer, brighter day for most of Scotland in anticipation of a hot and sunny Spring Bank Holiday.

Despite another misty, foggy start for many areas on the North East and East coast, this is expected to lift throughout the day – with sunny intervals appearing across the North East, Central Belt and Fife.

On the West Coast, brighter sunshine is predicted by the Met Office to emerge in the early hours of the morning and continue for the rest of the day.

Highs of 21C are likely to be seen in Glasgow and Fort William, while lower temperatures of around 13-14C are expected in the North East coast.

In Glasgow, which remains under Coronavirus level three restrictions following review (May 28), sizzling temperatures of around 22C should make for excellent beer garden weather despite more cloud coverage emerging in the late afternoon.

Elsewhere in Scotland, the East and South West coasts look set to enjoy a bright, sunny afternoon on Bank Holiday Monday, with temperatures in Edinburgh and Dumfries expected to reach around 20C.

