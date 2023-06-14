Mountaineers said the structure was “blown in half” by the bolt.

A photo of the lightning bolt striking the top of Ben Nevis over the weekend (pic: Jane Young)

A rock structure on top of Scotland’s tallest mountain was shattered to pieces by a lightning bolt during a thunderstorm, mountaineers have claimed.

The pillar was photographed on top of Ben Nevis in tact on Saturday by rock climbing instructor and mountain leader Richard Pyne, who regularly visits the peak.

But on Monday, following a dramatic lightning display during a thunderstorm over the weekend, the rock structure, situated about 10 metres from the summit and made up of large boulders, had been split into pieces.

Richard Pyne spotted the pile of boulders smashed to pieces on the top of Ben Nevis on Monday (pic: Richard Pyne)

Mr Payne said he is certain it was “nature’s immense power” that blew the rocks apart.

"Someone asked me if it could of been possible vandalism,” he said.

"I said that only Thor and his hammer would be able to take that put with one swing.”

The mountaineering expert, who has climbed to the summit 562 times, has photos of the pile of rocks from a Saturday trip, before the thunderstorm.

The rock formation before the thunderstorm (pic: Richard Pyne)

They show the hardy pile in tact, looking as it has done each time Mr Pyne walked by it on the mountain top.

He also has a photo of the structure from a trip to the summit on Tuesday which shows it shattered to pieces.

“I saw no signs of hammer marks; it looks like it was destroyed from within,” he said.

"I do notice these small changes.”

The structure after mountaineers claim it had been struck by a lightning bolt over the weekend (pic: Richard Pyne)

Areas of the Scottish Highlands have been battered by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with train lines, roads and properties affected after days of scorching weather.

The A86 between Laggan and Spean Bridge has been closed since Monday after almost a week’s worth of rain fell over six hours.

Roads and railway lines were closed following landslides caused by heavy rainfall near Fort William.

At around 7pm on Monday, the storms brought a spectacular light show to the Nevis mountaintop.

Jane Young, who lives in Fort William, captured the dramatic weather display on camera.