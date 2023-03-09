Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across much of Scotland on Thursday as temperatures fell below zero overnight, with Scotland recording the coldest night of the year.

Temperatures fell to -16C at Altnaharra last night making it the lowest UK March temperature since 2010.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in the north of Scotland, where temperatures were as low as minus 4C in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A further yellow warning is in place for snow across the central belt, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders – with an additional warning for snow and ice in place for the south east of the country.

In Aberdeenshire, some schools are closed on Thursday due to heavy snow in the area.

The Met Office warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected – with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There will also be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Some vehicles and passengers could become stranded with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

A Met Office weather warning is in place for much of the country

Power cuts could also be expected in some areas across the country.

Traffic Scotland tweeted pictures of snow covered roads across Scotland adding: “There's been some snow showers overnight affecting roads mainly across Fife, Edinburgh and The Borders.

“All trunk roads are running well, though there are some Icy conditions this morning.”

Scotland has been hit by a cold snap this week, with snow forecast for much of the country, with weather warnings in place until Friday.

Police Scotland have warned people to take care when out and about.

The force tweeted: “Snow and ice are forecast for large parts of Scotland this week and yellow warnings remain in place.

“Drivers should plan ahead and ensure you have sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food, water and a charged mobile in case of any delays.”