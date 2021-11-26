Scotland's weather: Power cut impacts Dunblane, Doune, and much of north-east coast

There are reports of numerous homes without power

One resident in Dunblane told The Scotsman that their power went out just after 8pm and that others had reported similar issues in Mutihill, Doune and Muckhart, with much of the area in total darkness.

Residents received a message from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks reading: Good Evening. This is a message from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks. We are calling to let you know that you may be experiencing a loss of electricity to your home. Our engineers are on their way to begin investigations and we expect the majority of customers' power to be restored by midnight. We will keep you updated until your power is restored. “

Earlier today Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said that 5’000 of their northern customers had been left without power.

An SSEN spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “We’re well resourced so all of those power cuts are being addressed.

“We’ve got around 430 field staff in place at the moment, and they’re in the right place at the right time to deal with the areas we knew were going to be worst affected.”

The Met Office has upgraded the Storm Arwen weather warnings to include a “rare” red warning of wind.

It warns that high winds associated with the storm will bring damage and travel disruption to parts of north-east Scotland and north-east England.