Scotland is braced for further travel disruption amid a cold snap with snow and ice forecast for much of the nation.

A series of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across Scotland – with rain likely to turn to snow and frozen rainfall underfoot to create difficult conditions.

The warning reads: “Rain will turn to snow bringing the chance of some disruption to transport and infrastructure. Icy surfaces are likely later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prospect of wintry showers and partially melted snow freezing on untreated surfaces and turning them into icy stretches was also raised with a yellow warning for snow and ice is set to run until Tuesday morning.

The Met Office have issued a further weather warning for Tuesday across Scotland

The Met Office said: “Cold air spreading southwards across the UK, following a band of rain, sleet and snow, will bring frequent snow showers to northern, western, and eastern Scotland, as well as parts of Northern Ireland.

“Overnight, these will accumulate on some roads and pavements, with anywhere between a light dusting and several cm of snow possible.

“Between the showers, partially melted snow is likely to freeze on untreated surfaces leading to icy stretches.

“Wintry showers will continue through Tuesday, although by mid-morning the temperature on most roads will likely have risen sufficiently to reduce the risk of further accumulating snow or ice.”

The weather warning is in place on Tuesday from 5am until 11am, with a larger weather warning in place for more of the country for some snow showers and ice.