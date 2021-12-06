Ahead of Storm Barra sweeping in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, the Met Office has issued weather warnings for many parts of the UK.

The west of Ireland is due to be hit hardest, with yellow wind weather warnings across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while yellow snow warnings are in place in southern and western Scotland.

Weather warnings have been issued for Glasgow, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Dumfries and Galloway, Midlothian Council, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Storm Barra is set to hit the UK

There have been warnings that there could possible travel delays on roads with possible cancellations to rail and air travel with snow warnings as well as warnings of high winds.

However, due to the direction of the winds, and the wind speed, the damage from Barra is not expected to be as devastating as Storm Arwen.

The Met Office has warned that gale force winds of up to 85mph on Tuesday across the UK which could make it more difficult for engineers to reconnect homes, but spokesperson Stephen Dixon said that winds will “gradually weaken” as they move east and should have petered out by Thursday.

A spokesperson for the ENA said operators were “working together” to prepare for the storm.

“Energy network operators are working together to prepare for the developing Storm Barra,” he said.