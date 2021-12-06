Heavy snow is expected across Scotland bringing likely travel disruption, especially over higher routes, on Tuesday according to weather experts.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow for Tuesday between 11am and 11.59pm.

Areas affected by the snow warning include Glasgow, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Dumfries and Galloway, Midlothian Council, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

A yellow warning of wind will also affect more easterly Scotland on Tuesday as well between 9am and 11.59pm.

Areas affected by the wind in Scotland include Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

The warnings could lead to possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Commenting on the yellow snow warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain will turn to snow across Northern England and Scotland through Tuesday.

"2-5 cm is expected to accumulate quite widely across the area, but locally this could reach 10 cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.

"Strong southeasterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.”

