Scotland's weather: Flood alerts and warning issued for high winds as 70mph gusts expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday, with the warning also including the north of England.

A second yellow warning for wind and snow covers much of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday – with up to 10cm of snow likely at even low levels and the possibility of 70mph gusts on coasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters said frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

SEPA has issued five flood warnings in Scotland with further flooding always possible in England as the extreme weather hits.

ScotRail informed passengers on social media: “We're expecting some heavy rain and strong winds across parts of Scotland today, particularly in western areas. If travelling, please check your journey in advance with our app as some services may be disrupted.

“A warning for wind and snow will be in place through today. We're already seeing winds picking up across parts of the country, so please check your journey before you travel.”

A weather warning is in place for much of Scotland

The Met Office warning reads: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs”