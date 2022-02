Footage shows the extreme weather faced by Mountain Rescue. Pic, Killin Mountain Rescue Team

A Facebook post from the group showed the extreme weather faced by the mountain rescue team.

The team were called out to assist 3 walkers on Beinn a' Chroin with the three walkers located and given medical assistance before being walked off the hill.

In a post on social media, they thanked their team members who regularly give up their time regardless of the conditions and Crianlarich hotel who provided hot drinks and biscuits.