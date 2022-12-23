A weather warning has been issued for much of Scotland on Christmas Day, with snow and gale force winds forecast for parts of the country.

While many may be dreaming of a White Christmas, those travelling on Christmas Day have been urged to plan ahead. A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the country, with forecasts warning frequent blustery snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 9pm on December 25 and will last until 6pm on Boxing Day, with snow, high winds and freezing temperatures forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office weather warning covers Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Argyll and Bute and West Dunbartonshire.

A weather warning is in place for much of Scotland from Christmas Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1-3cm of snow is expected in lower areas, with up to 10cm of snow in high grounds of the country.

The warning from the Met Office reads: “Strengthening west-northwesterly winds will bring increasingly frequent wintry showers to the west of Scotland through Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These may fall as snow to low levels for a time where temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible, with 5-10 cm of snow over the hills.

"Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard. Snow will become increasingly confined to higher ground through Monday morning, with a further 10 cm or so possible by the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Strong to gale force winds bring the risk of drifting and blizzards for upland areas, with a small risk of isolated power outages as the snow and strong wind affects power lines.”

The warning states some roads and railways will likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. There is a very small chance of interruptions to power supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those on the roads have been urged to approach with caution, with some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths likely.