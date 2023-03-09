Scots woke up to a blanket of snow after the coldest night of the year amid weather warnings across Scotland.

Temperatures at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 16C on Wednesday night, making it the coldest night of the year so far, the Met Office said.

This also marks the lowest temperature in the UK in the month of March since 2010, when minus 18.6C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow for central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders which is valid until 2pm on Friday.

It warns heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday, with possible travel delays on roads as vehicles become stranded, and delays or cancellations to rail and air services.

Here’s a look at some of the pictures from snowfall around Scotland today.

A collection of images of snow across Scotland Warnings of snow are in place across many parts of the country after Scotland recorded its coldest March night in 13 years.

Dalgety Bay in the snow Dalgety Bay in the snow - with heavy snow set to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday

Snow at the Forth and Clyde Canal Falkirk Snow at the Forth and Clyde Canal Falkirk. Falkirk snow. A yellow warning of snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland

Snow in Falkirk Snow at the Forth and Clyde Canal Falkirk.